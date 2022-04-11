MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Members of Union Missionary Baptist Church are demanding change, after a member of the congregation was hit by a car while leaving service.

Churchgoers held a peaceful protest regarding the safety conditions of Bay Bridge Road on Sunday.

Protesters say Bay Bridge Road is dangerous, and something needs to happen before it’s too late.

“The traffic is so heavy it makes it impossible for us to come out of the church,” said Chairman of Trustee Board Lister Portis. “It makes it impossible for the people on Plateau and Magazine Road to access Bay bridge road and at time we feel as if we are being held hostage and something needs to be done.”

“I am a member of this church for a long-standing time. I just want to bring awareness to this area,” said Churchmember Kimberly Harris. “Not just our church but this area in general.”

Union Baptist Church members say two weeks ago, one of their members was hit while leaving the church, and a few years ago, another church member lost their life in the same area.

“There is a caution light in front of the church however it is at the base of the bridge and that presents a problem because we’re right in the middle of two bridges,” said Portis. “So it’s as if they’re trying to gain speed to go up one side and gain speed to go up the other side and we’re the ones being held hostage.”

Harris says this road is a cut through for many, but a community for those living in Africatown. Those who live in this area just want their community to be safe.

“We absolutely love this community and this area,” said Harris. “Seeing these cars race through and we wait going into church and coming out of church hopefully trying to get from one side of the road to the other side without an accident taking place.”

“I don’t know what the solution is but perhaps we can sit down with government officials, with allot and try to come up with a possible solution that we the residents of this area can feel safe and have access to Bay Bridge Road,” said Portis.

Union Missionary Baptist Church members say if they do not get assistance from government officials, they will continue to find methods to receive the assistance they are requesting.