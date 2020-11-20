Underage drinking operation conducted, two individuals facing charges

Unedited press release from MPD

MOBILE, Ala. – Warrants have been signed on two individuals facing charges for selling or serving alcohol to a minor. Officers of the Mobile Police Department and inspectors with the ABC Board conducted an underage drinking operation at five businesses on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

An employee at the Dollar General located at 4690 Springhill Avenue and an employee at La Cocina Mexican Restaurant, 4663 Airport Boulevard, furnished alcohol to the designated underage operative without properly checking identification as mandated by the state of Alabama.

The employees at the listed locations will be given an opportunity to turn themselves in at Metro Jail.

In addition to the misdemeanor charge, the violation carries a fine ranging from $50 to $500.

The locations found to be in compliance were Circle K (10 N. University Boulevard), Circle K (1395 N. University Boulevard) and One Stop (6550 Zeigler Boulevard).

Individuals employed at a business with a state liquor license are reminded to always check for valid identification when selling or serving alcohol regardless of what age the person appears to be.

The Mobile Police Department is responsible for performing compliance checks throughout the year. For each underage drinking operation, the businesses are randomly selected.

