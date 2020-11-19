UMS-Wright held Thanksgiving feast for first responders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright wants to give back to the first responders this Thanksgiving. They hosted their second annual Thanksgiving Feast for first responders earlier today.

Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson went to the event and spoke with Doug Barber, Head of School, about the importance of giving back to the community.

“Each year we try to do something to recognize and say how much we appreciate our first responders,” Doug said. “Obviously with COVID we had to do it differently but we still wanted to reach out and say thank you.”

This year looks different due to COVID-19. Instead of a feast indoors, they have to-go boxes full of delicious Thanksgiving food.

Their incredible dining service made to-go Thanksgiving boxes with turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, their special desert and more!

“Fireman, sheriffs office, police officers, EMT’s all of those who work tirelessly to keep us safe,” Doug said. “It is a very important part of our school that we demonstrate for our students the opportunity to say thank you for a job well done.”

