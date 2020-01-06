UMS-Wright conducts very realistic Stop the Bleed training

DISCLAIMER: The video above does contain a simulated fake scene but looks and sounds very real. It was acted out by students of UMS.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Teachers and staff at UMS-Wright Preparatory School underwent a very extensive Stop the Bleed training.

Stop the Bleed is a training program that was started after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. It is aimed at training teachers and the community life-saving strategies that would be used before emergency professionals could get to the scene.

Head of School, Doug Barber, says that since UMS-Wright is a part of the community, that its effects will reach beyond the school. He notes that first responders are often bystanders and it is important to have training.

Head of Security, Garrett Humphrey, says, “We have previously taught our staff CPR, AED, and first aid training. This goes beyond that to control things that we can control.

After seeing demonstrations on how to call emergency responders, locating a bleed and stopping a bleed, teachers were taken to another building to act out realistic scenarios that they hopefully won't have to ever encounter but would be prepared to if they did.

