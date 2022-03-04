MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The war in Ukraine continues. The Pentagon says the Russians have fired more than 500 missiles in the week since they invaded Ukraine. Many cities have been left heavily damaged. One of those cities is Kharkiv.

Dr. Anton Svynarenko is from that city. He currently is living in Mobile, working as a visiting professor at the University of South Alabama. He says he feels helpless watching the news about his home country.

For a little more than a week now, Dr. Svynarenko has been checking on his friends and family in Ukraine.

“I’m just trying to keep in touch with everyone I know and care about and know where they are at any given moment,” said Svynarenko.

It’s been nine years since he’s lived in the city of Kharkiv, but he says he tries to go home as often as possible. He was supposed to visit in the summer. Instead, he says he’s been watching helplessly as Russia has invaded his home.

“The current term is ‘doomscrolling,’ and that’s what I’ve been doing pretty much non-stop. Which is of course exhausting, but how can I consider complaining when I am here and the whole country is pretty much a living hell,” said Dr. Svynarenko.

Its’ been a little more than a week since Russia began the violence in Ukraine.

“I think the initial shock and disbelief is wearing off and it no longer feels as surreal, I have to believe it now,” said Dr. Svynarenko.

We showed him video of the destruction in Kharkiv. He says the video shows the downtown area, where he has many fond memories.

“It’s where I always met up with my friends, everything is there. It’s a fairly large area. It has been heavily shelled, and that is very painful to watch those,” he said.

He says this has made him love his home country more.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as proud of my country as I am right now because of the mutual help,” said Dr. Svynarenko.

He says he plans on giving a lecture of some kind about what’s happening at South. He says he knows that won’t do much to help the situation in Ukraine, it’s more as a gesture of solidarity.