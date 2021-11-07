UCP’S Christmas Nights of Lights 5K and Fun Run returns to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Mobile is hosting their Christmas Nights of Lights 5K and Fun Run Nov. 11 in Mobile.

The event was cancelled in 2020, but is returning this year. Residents will run under the lights of Hank Aaron Stadium once again, according to a website post from UCP of Mobile.

The 5K and Fun Run event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hank Aaron Stadium at 755 Bolling Brothers Blvd., according to a website post from Mobile County.

Attendees can park at Regal Cinema Theatres parking lots and take a trolley to get to the stadium. Trollies will start running at 4 p.m., according to the post.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children.

To register for the event, click here.