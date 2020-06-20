UBER driver in Irvington uses skeleton to help promote social distancing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UBER is encouraging passengers to stay in the back seat to limit the spread of Coronavirus. A woman from Irvington is using a Halloween trick to enforce the rule with some fun. Even with the Pandemic, people still need to get around and the next time you hail a ride you might find a guest already in the front seat.

“I took the skeleton out of my closet and put it in my car,” said Uber driver Kathleen from Irvinton. Kathleen has been grabbing fares from the ride-hailing company for two years. She wants riders to keep their distance and she figured out a nice way to keep people out of the front seat, a happy looking Halloween skeleton.

“UBER has requested people ride in the back, and so I do this so I don’t have to be negative,” said Kathleen. She says even though her son would like her to stop picking up passengers, this is a compromise.

“He’s happier, emphasis on the “ier” with the skeleton in the car and I call the skeleton Corona which people think is a genius name,” said Kathleen. She’s named the fun skeleton Corona–for the beer of course and not the coronavirus. Kathleen says a lot of drivers her age are taking time off of UBER leaving more work for her and her boney pal.

