MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Marshal Service is the nation’s oldest law enforcement agency. Their job is to enforce federal laws and provide support for virtually all elements of other federal justice systems.

US Marshal Mark Sloke of the Southern District of Alabama and Deputy U.S. Marshal Joshua Divine talk about their work and the partnership WKRG has with our Fugitive of the Week profile and how it helps them track down fugitives.

Read the full interview below or watch it in the video above.

Bill: Well, the U.S. Marshal Service is the nation’s oldest law enforcement agency. Their job is to enforce federal laws and provide support for virtually all elements of other federal justice system.

Jessica: Well, here to talk about the US Marshal Service is US Marshal Mark Sloke of the Southern District of Alabama and Deputy U.S. Marshal Joshua Divine. We are glad you’re here. Early this morning.

US Marshal Mark Sloke: Thank you.

Jessica: We partner with you. WKRG is a partner with you with Fugitive of the Week our profile of a fugitive that you’re looking for. Tell us about that program and about that partnership.

Marshal Mark Sloke: Well, that partnership with WKRG News is very huge for us. It helps us apprehend the fugitive safely and quickly as possible. It gets the public involved. And we can’t be grateful enough for having that public call us with those tips. And we react quickly to those tips and make the arrest.

Bill: This is something that keeps you guys busy. I know. And I guess the amount of people who are considered fugitives out there might be surprising to some people.

Marshal Mark Sloke: Yes. Well, there’s a lot more out there than you realize. The Marshal Service is the oldest law enforcement agency, and it is responsible primarily for the fugitive apprehension. And so on average each year, the Marshal Service will make over 33,000 arrests. The task force is that we run and operate nationwide will make over 71,000 arrests, which is huge.

And having a partnership with you just helps make our job easier. So in this area right here, we’ve been able to. Josh Devine, who was a member of our warrant squad, has made over 300 arrests in the past 12 months. So having the public involved makes a big difference.

Jessica: And that’s a lot of arrests. You guys are you’re here to enforce federal laws. You’re doing it here locally, though.

U.S. Deputy Marshal Joshua Devine: Yes. The partnership has been incredible because to work up… it’s like an old game of hide and go seek from when we were kids. And to work up a case can take days on an individual and be able to have this partnership and they get broadcast on the news. We’re getting calls the same day. One of the arrests we made an arrest within an hour and a half of it going live on the news.

So we’re able to get more out there and it just makes it so go so much faster and safer as well.

Bill: US Marshals Mark Sloke and Joshua Devine, we appreciate you being here. I got to my final question. Which one of you was the model for Tommy Lee Jones reunion?

Deputy Marshal Joshua Devine: I’m waiting for the sequel.

Bill: He’ll sign you right up.

Jessica: Well, thank you for being here.