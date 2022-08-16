MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for.

Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because of viewer tips that led officials to the location of the fugitive. The following fugitives have yet to be captured:

(WKRG) Steven Tate is wanted by the US Marshals Service

“Steven Tate Jr was sentenced in Federal Court to 3 years of Probation after pleading guilty in 2017

to Theft of Mail, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Conspiracy to Possess with

Intent to Distribute Marijuana in an amount of approximately 10 pounds. The United States

Probation Office has revoked Tate’s federal supervision 3 times since his conviction resulting in 21

months of federal custody. On December 23, 2020, Tate, again, violated his supervision and the

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama issued a warrant for his arrest. Tate’s

whereabouts are currently unknown. Steven Tate Jr has strong ties to the area with family in west

Mobile.”

BIO:

Stephen Tate Jr.

31 years old

Black Male

5’0″

140 lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

Shawn Taylor, Fugitive of the Week

“Shawn Ephisian Taylor was sentenced to 70months to serve with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after

being found guilty of being a Drug User in Possession of a Firearm in the United States District

Court for the Southern District of Alabama. After serving his prison sentence, Tylor was placed on

a term of Supervised Release “Federal Probation” under the supervision of the United States

Probation Office in Mobile. On August 30, 2019, the United States District Court for the Southern

District of Alabama issued a warrant for Taylor for violating the conditions of his Federal Probation

term. Thus far, Taylor has avoided capture by the U.S. Marshals Service, but Taylor is believed to

still be living in the Mobile area particularly the area of Chisam Avenue where his father resides.

Taylor also is wanted for five local arrest warrants for Unlawful Distribution, Menacing, Resisting

Arrest, Attempting to Elude, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.”

BIO:

31 years old

Black Male

6’2”

180lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

William Coleman

William Coleman mugshot, Fugitive of the Week

“William Coleman, also known as “Maine-Maine”, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for Violation of

his Supervised Release after being convicted of Counterfeiting in the United States District Court

for the Southern District of Alabama. After serving 18 months in the Bureau of Prisons, Coleman

has absconded and his whereabouts are unknown. Coleman, who is from Prichard, is a compulsive

gambler and is known to frequent the casinos in Biloxi, MS. Coleman has an extensive criminal

history, including domestic violence, assault, and attempted murder. He should be considered

armed and dangerous.”

BIO:

41 years old

Black Male

5’7”

180lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

Fugitive of the Week: Cameron Montgomery

“Cameron Montgomery was sentenced to 6 years of custody after being found guilty of being a

Felon in Possession of a Firearm in 2014. Montgomery has had his federal supervision revoked

twice since his conviction. On March 2, 2021, another federal arrest warrant was signed alleging

that Montgomery had again violated to terms and conditions of his supervised release.

Specifically, Montgomery was arrested in Pascagoula, MS with ½ pound of marijuana.

Montgomery also has several other previous arrests for possession of firearms, burglary, robbery

and drug possession. Montgomery’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has strong family

ties to Mobile where his father, Clifton Montgomery lives and Daphne, AL where his grandmother,

Elizabeth Montgomery lives.”

BIO:

33 years old

Black Male

5’7”

180lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

William Corey Sanders, wanted by US Marshals. – WKRG

“William Corey Sanders was sentenced to serve 37 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after

pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2016. Since his release from prison in

2019 Sanders has had his federal supervision revoked twice resulting in 23 months of federal

custody. On February 15, 2022 a federal warrant was issued for Sanders alleging that he violated

the terms of his supervised release. Sanders is also wanted by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

for failure to appear on a charge of possession of heroin. Sanders is believed to be armed with

several firearms. Sanders’ whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has strong family ties to

the Mobile County and Baldwin County areas and may be driving a white Chrysler 300.”

BIO:

31 years old (Goes by Corey)

White Male

6’01”

175lbs

Green Eyes

Black Hair

Antoinez Terril Johnson

Antoinez Terril Johnson mugshot, Fugitive of the Week

“Antoinez Terril JOHNSON was sentenced to 2years 10months to serve with the U.S. Bureau of

Prisons after being found guilty of Felon in Possession of a Firearm in the United States District

Court for the Southern District of Alabama. After serving his prison sentence, JOHNSON was

placed on a three year term of Supervised Release “Federal Probation” under the supervision of

the United States Probation Office in Mobile. On October 19, 2020, the United States District Court

for the Southern District of Alabama issued a warrant for JOHNSON for violating the

conditions/terms of his Federal Probation. Thus far, JOHNSON has avoided capture by the U.S.

Marshals Service traveling to/from North Carolina and Clark County, Alabama, but recently,

JOHNSON was seen in the Mobile, AL area.”

BIO:

31years old

Black Male

5’6”

145lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

Fugitive of the Week Carl Greene mugshot

“Carl Greene is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of his supervised release. Greene was

originally convicted of Bank Robbery and served 46 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Upon his

release, his was set to serve 36 months of supervision which he has failed to comply with. He has a

criminal history of drugs and weapons offenses in addition to Bank Robbery. Carl Greene has

close family ties to Mobile around Downtowner Blvd. He was last known to be employed by

Aramark Catering on the campus of the University of South Alabama.”

BIO:

26 years old

Black Male

5’6″

132lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

U.S. Marshalls looking for wanted fugitive Terrance James

“Terrance James is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for being in violation of his supervised release

conditions. James was convicted of federal drug trafficking charges in the U.S. District Court of

Mobile and following his prison sentence was placed on conditions of supervised release. He is

possibly driving a white Dodge Ram pickup and was last known to be staying with family at Lakeview

Apartments in Mobile. James’ whereabouts are currently unknown. Please contact the U.S.

Marshals Service with information regarding Terrance James.”

BIO:

Black Male

6’01”

230 lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

Anthony Carter is this weeks Fugitive of the Week

“Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violating the terms of his supervised release

conditions. Carter was convicted on weapons charges in the United States District Court in 2018.

Anthony Carter is also wanted by MPD on charges of Assault 1st, Shooting into an Occupied Building

and Reckless Endangerment. Carter frequents the area of Azalea Road and may be in the company

of Talia Tate also known as Kay Tate. He may be driving either a White Ford Excursion but was most

recently seen driving a dark green Jeep Patriot on the night of the shooting that belongs to his Aunt.

Carter is considered to be armed and dangerous.”

BIO:

33 years old

Black Male

Brown Eyes

Black Hair or bald

5’11” tall

162 lb