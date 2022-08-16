MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for.
Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because of viewer tips that led officials to the location of the fugitive. The following fugitives have yet to be captured:
Steven Tate Jr.
“Steven Tate Jr was sentenced in Federal Court to 3 years of Probation after pleading guilty in 2017
to Theft of Mail, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Conspiracy to Possess with
Intent to Distribute Marijuana in an amount of approximately 10 pounds. The United States
Probation Office has revoked Tate’s federal supervision 3 times since his conviction resulting in 21
months of federal custody. On December 23, 2020, Tate, again, violated his supervision and the
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama issued a warrant for his arrest. Tate’s
whereabouts are currently unknown. Steven Tate Jr has strong ties to the area with family in west
Mobile.”
BIO:
Stephen Tate Jr.
31 years old
Black Male
5’0″
140 lbs
Brown Eyes
Black Hair
Shawn Ephisian Taylor
“Shawn Ephisian Taylor was sentenced to 70months to serve with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after
being found guilty of being a Drug User in Possession of a Firearm in the United States District
Court for the Southern District of Alabama. After serving his prison sentence, Tylor was placed on
a term of Supervised Release “Federal Probation” under the supervision of the United States
Probation Office in Mobile. On August 30, 2019, the United States District Court for the Southern
District of Alabama issued a warrant for Taylor for violating the conditions of his Federal Probation
term. Thus far, Taylor has avoided capture by the U.S. Marshals Service, but Taylor is believed to
still be living in the Mobile area particularly the area of Chisam Avenue where his father resides.
Taylor also is wanted for five local arrest warrants for Unlawful Distribution, Menacing, Resisting
Arrest, Attempting to Elude, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.”
BIO:
31 years old
Black Male
6’2”
180lbs
Brown Eyes
Black Hair
William Coleman
“William Coleman, also known as “Maine-Maine”, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for Violation of
his Supervised Release after being convicted of Counterfeiting in the United States District Court
for the Southern District of Alabama. After serving 18 months in the Bureau of Prisons, Coleman
has absconded and his whereabouts are unknown. Coleman, who is from Prichard, is a compulsive
gambler and is known to frequent the casinos in Biloxi, MS. Coleman has an extensive criminal
history, including domestic violence, assault, and attempted murder. He should be considered
armed and dangerous.”
BIO:
41 years old
Black Male
5’7”
180lbs
Brown Eyes
Black Hair
Cameron Montgomery
“Cameron Montgomery was sentenced to 6 years of custody after being found guilty of being a
Felon in Possession of a Firearm in 2014. Montgomery has had his federal supervision revoked
twice since his conviction. On March 2, 2021, another federal arrest warrant was signed alleging
that Montgomery had again violated to terms and conditions of his supervised release.
Specifically, Montgomery was arrested in Pascagoula, MS with ½ pound of marijuana.
Montgomery also has several other previous arrests for possession of firearms, burglary, robbery
and drug possession. Montgomery’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has strong family
ties to Mobile where his father, Clifton Montgomery lives and Daphne, AL where his grandmother,
Elizabeth Montgomery lives.”
BIO:
33 years old
Black Male
5’7”
180lbs
Brown Eyes
Black Hair
William Corey Sanders
“William Corey Sanders was sentenced to serve 37 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after
pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2016. Since his release from prison in
2019 Sanders has had his federal supervision revoked twice resulting in 23 months of federal
custody. On February 15, 2022 a federal warrant was issued for Sanders alleging that he violated
the terms of his supervised release. Sanders is also wanted by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
for failure to appear on a charge of possession of heroin. Sanders is believed to be armed with
several firearms. Sanders’ whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has strong family ties to
the Mobile County and Baldwin County areas and may be driving a white Chrysler 300.”
BIO:
31 years old (Goes by Corey)
White Male
6’01”
175lbs
Green Eyes
Black Hair
Antoinez Terril Johnson
“Antoinez Terril JOHNSON was sentenced to 2years 10months to serve with the U.S. Bureau of
Prisons after being found guilty of Felon in Possession of a Firearm in the United States District
Court for the Southern District of Alabama. After serving his prison sentence, JOHNSON was
placed on a three year term of Supervised Release “Federal Probation” under the supervision of
the United States Probation Office in Mobile. On October 19, 2020, the United States District Court
for the Southern District of Alabama issued a warrant for JOHNSON for violating the
conditions/terms of his Federal Probation. Thus far, JOHNSON has avoided capture by the U.S.
Marshals Service traveling to/from North Carolina and Clark County, Alabama, but recently,
JOHNSON was seen in the Mobile, AL area.”
BIO:
31years old
Black Male
5’6”
145lbs
Brown Eyes
Black Hair
Carl Greene
“Carl Greene is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of his supervised release. Greene was
originally convicted of Bank Robbery and served 46 months in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Upon his
release, his was set to serve 36 months of supervision which he has failed to comply with. He has a
criminal history of drugs and weapons offenses in addition to Bank Robbery. Carl Greene has
close family ties to Mobile around Downtowner Blvd. He was last known to be employed by
Aramark Catering on the campus of the University of South Alabama.”
BIO:
26 years old
Black Male
5’6″
132lbs
Brown eyes
Black hair
Terrance James
“Terrance James is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for being in violation of his supervised release
conditions. James was convicted of federal drug trafficking charges in the U.S. District Court of
Mobile and following his prison sentence was placed on conditions of supervised release. He is
possibly driving a white Dodge Ram pickup and was last known to be staying with family at Lakeview
Apartments in Mobile. James’ whereabouts are currently unknown. Please contact the U.S.
Marshals Service with information regarding Terrance James.”
BIO:
Black Male
6’01”
230 lbs
Brown Eyes
Black Hair
Anthony Carter
“Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violating the terms of his supervised release
conditions. Carter was convicted on weapons charges in the United States District Court in 2018.
Anthony Carter is also wanted by MPD on charges of Assault 1st, Shooting into an Occupied Building
and Reckless Endangerment. Carter frequents the area of Azalea Road and may be in the company
of Talia Tate also known as Kay Tate. He may be driving either a White Ford Excursion but was most
recently seen driving a dark green Jeep Patriot on the night of the shooting that belongs to his Aunt.
Carter is considered to be armed and dangerous.”
BIO:
33 years old
Black Male
Brown Eyes
Black Hair or bald
5’11” tall
162 lb
