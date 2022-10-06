MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard rescued a 75-year-old man off a cruise ship 195 miles south of Mobile Wednesday after they received a medevac request for a passenger experiencing “severe abdominal pain,” according to a release from the USCG.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a “medevac request” at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Coast Guard District Eight watch standers “coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter,” to assist in the rescue, according to the release.

According to a USCG Heartland official, crews departed from New Orleans at around 6:30 p.m. and it is unclear the exact time the rescue team arrived at the cruse ship.

As viewed in the video, the helicopter flew above the cruise ship and retrieved the 75-year-old man along with the ship’s nurse. The two were transported to the University Medical Center New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition, according to the release. In the 53-second video, you can see members of the Coast Guard hoisting both people from the ship’s deck onto the helicopter.