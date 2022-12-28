DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The United State Coast Guard said they helped a boat that was taking on water roughly 30 miles southeast of Dauphin Island on Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watch standers received a call at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 from a VHF marine radio channel for a 29-foot vessel taking on water.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat crew were sent out to the scene.

The crews set up a dewatering pump on the vessel and towed it back to Dauphin Island safety.

The USCG did not offer any details in reference to how many people were on the boat of if there were any injuries.