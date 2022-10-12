DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard and “good Samaritans” rescued two boaters roughly 63 miles from Dauphin Island, Ala. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 who said they were stranded at sea since Saturday night after their boat sank, according to a release from the USCG.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call at around 11:57 a.m. Tuesday from commercial tug Linda Moran reporting they “rescued two boaters from a raft.”

Watchstanders initiated a MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and “diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo to assist,” according to the release.

The boaters told Coast Guardsmen they had been at sea since Saturday night when their boat sank. According to the release, the two fired six flares. The first five had “negative results” but the sixth flare “caught the attention of the Linda Moran crew.”

The helicopter arrived on scene and airlifted two boaters to Pensacola Regional Airport. The two boaters were in stable condition, according to the most recent report.

“The Coast Guard commends the assistance rendered by Tug Linda Moran to the two distressed mariners,” said Cmdr. Kathleen Sullivan, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “This event highlights the importance of proper utilization of safety equipment, to include the use of rafts and flares, by all mariners.”