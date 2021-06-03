Two years after West Mobile murder, friends still searching for justice

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two years have passed, and still no answers for the family and friends of Samuel Wilson III.

The Mobile man was shot and killed in his driveway, on his way to work in 2019.

His friend is hoping that talking about Wilson’s case again will finally get his loved ones justice.

“Are they just going to get away with it? Usually, if it takes this long to find somebody, stuff doesn’t happen,” Rodney Watson II said.

Watson has been without one of his best friends for nearly two years. “Every single person who knew him, loved him,” Watson said.

Wilson was shot on June 6, 2019, while trying to stop a group of burglars from breaking into his wife’s car on Spring Grove West. He died the next day.

“He was a great guy, he did not deserve what happened to him. For somebody to be just going to work, minding his own business, just going to work. And for them to decide to try to take something from him and then take his life at the same time, it makes no sense. Whoever did that needs to be brought to justice,” Watson said.

Police had arrested a man for his murder a few weeks later, but charges were dropped in October 2019.

“It’s a little frustrating, on one side, I don’t want the wrong person being blamed for it. You want the person to get caught. You don’t want the wrong person being caught too,” Watson said.

Mobile police released several surveillance videos of the suspects breaking into cars around that area before Wilson was killed.

Watson says he knows someone knows something, and hopes they speak up.

“That not snitching thing? That’s garbage. Whoever did that needs to be held accountable,” said Watson.

Watson says Wilson’s friends and family are worried they will never get justice.

“Somebody needs to say something. The longer time that goes by nothing is said or nothing is done, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Watson said.

If you know anything, you are urged to contact Mobile police.