Two women charged with murder after New Year’s Eve shooting in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women have been charged with murder after a man died from his injuries from a shooting at Main Street Food Mart.

On Dec. 31 at about 11 p.m., police units responded to 1117 W. Main St in reference to a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found a David Lamar Green lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot injury.

Two women, Kiya Henderson and Jessica Monique Hall, were taken in for questioning. They were later arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Green later died as a result of his injury, and the charges have been upgraded to murder. A clear motive has not yet been determined, but police say Green was a frequent patron of Main Street Food Mart and was known by both women.

The case is still under investigation and has been presented to the Mobile County DA’s Office for further prosecution.

Jessica Hall

Kiya Henderson

LATEST STORIES