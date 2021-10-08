Two visitors now allowed for some USA Health patients

MOBILE, ala. (WKRG) — Visitation policy changed Friday morning for USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

The hospital announced “two designated family members or caregivers” will not be allowed in inpatient areas, according to a news release.

“The recent reduction in cases of COVID-19 allow us to adjust our visitation policy,” said Chris Jett, hospital administrator at Children’s & Women’s, in the release. “As has been the case throughout the pandemic, this updated visitation policy is subject to change based on health and safety conditions.”

For patients who are COVID-positive, one designated caregiver will be allowed. One caregiver will be allowed for patients getting outpatient and emergency services.

Back in early August, USA Health responded to rising COVID-19 cases by limiting visitors to one per patient and excluding visitors under age 18.