Two-vehicle crash under investigation

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALEA Troopers are investigating a crash that occurred at around 3 in the morning with two vehicles. The crash happened at mile marker 7 westbound and two people were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

There is no further information at this time.

