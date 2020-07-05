Two-vehicle crash under investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALEA Troopers are investigating a crash that occurred at around 3 in the morning with two vehicles. The crash happened at mile marker 7 westbound and two people were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
There is no further information at this time.
