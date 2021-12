MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reporting a two-vehicle crash has shut down Snow Road at Eastway Drive in Mobile County.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are working the crash. As of 10 p.m., both lanes of Snow Road from Tanner Williams Road to just south of Howell’s Ferry Road are blocked.

ALEA is monitoring the situation and will provide updates.