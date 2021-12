UPDATE (9:27 p.m. 12/10/21): ALEA says the roadway is now open.

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 98 near Shelby Lane in Wilmer.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are asking for anyone in the area to avoid this intersection as they work the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is monitoring the situation and will provide updates.