MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two teenagers stole a car from a gas station on Sage Avenue in broad daylight, according to Mobile police.

Police say a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old stole a car from the Chevron gas station at Sage Avenue and Emogene Street on Saturday, Nov. 13. Police found the juveniles the next day.

The pair was transported to Strickland Youth Center and are charged with first-degree theft of property.