Two teens lead police on chase, says Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two 17-year-olds led police on a chase after officers attempted to stop a reported stolen car, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The teenagers refused to stop and that’s when officers turned on their lights and sirens. The chase started on Dauphin Island Parkway near the United States Postal Service (USPS) on Rosedale Road. Mobile Police said the chase ended when the two teens left the vehicle on West Woodlawn Drive, near Central Baptist Church, and led the officers on a foot chase.

The foot chase ended after the teenagers were arrested. Officers also found a gun near the area where the teens were found.

The two teenagers were arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center.