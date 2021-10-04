Two teens arrested after vape shop robbery on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a robbery at a vape shop on Airport Boulevard.

Just after noon on Friday, Oct. 1, Mobile Police were called to Up N Smoke at 9120 Airport Blvd. in reference to a robbery. Police say someone armed with a handgun demanded the money from the cash register and stole merchandise from the business.

On Monday, Oct. 4, Mobile police arrested Jeremy Maples, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile suspect. Maples was charged with first-degree robbery and the juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center.

As of Monday afternoon, Maples is still in Mobile Metro Jail.