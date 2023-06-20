MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two teenagers were left with injuries after a gun was pulled out during a fight, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Seabreeze Court Monday around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The release said officers arrived and found that there was an argument between a 16-year-old girl, her 16-year-old ex-boyfriend and her 17-year-old new boyfriend. The argument then escalated when the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun.

There was a struggle over the gun at which point the 17-year-old new boyfriend gained control of the gun. He then shot the 16-year-old ex-boyfriend and a 19-year-old man who was with the ex-boyfriend.

Mobile Police said the ex-boyfriend is listed in critical condition but is stable and the 19-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening. The new boyfriend was arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.