Two taken to hospital after truck crashes into train

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were transported to the hospital after the truck they were in struck a train on New Bay Bridge Road near I-165.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday. Mobile police did not say the extent of the men’s injuries.

