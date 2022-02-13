MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people charged in connection to an alleged murder for hire plot out of Satsuma were booked into Mobile Metro Jail early Sunday morning. Jason Hill was booked for the first time into Mobile Metro Jail this morning. Records indicate he was recently extradited to Mobile County from Georgia. He was recently charged in the case.

49-year-old Brent Allen was shot at Bayou Avenue East in December of 2020. Allen later died from his injuries at University Hospital. Satsuma Police allege three people were involved in his death.

Also, new this morning, Jennifer Hudson was booked into Mobile Metro Jail this morning. Records indicate she was released on bond in April of 2021 but was rebooked following a grand jury indictment in January.

A third suspect in the case, Wayne Allen Beasley, has remained in Metro Jail since he was extradited from Georgia in January of 2021.