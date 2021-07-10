Two shot to death in vehicle in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating after two men were shot to death in a vehicle Friday night. According to a news release from a city official, police officers were sent to investigate a call for shots fired just after 10 in the 100 block of East Azan Street. Officers found two men shot several times in a vehicle.

EMS was called but both victims died from their injuries. According to a news release “At this time, there is No Clear Motive, but the case is actively being investigated by Prichard Major Crimes Division, assisted by the MCSO CSI.” The names of the victims have not been released.