Two shot Monday night in Saraland; suspect caught in Prichard after chase

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police arrest a 19-year-old after a chase into Prichard in relation to a shooting Monday night.

Monday night after 8 p.m. Saraland Police responded to a call at North Point Apartments on Shelton Beach Road of someone being shot. When units arrived on scene officers found two victims and and the suspect had already left the scene.

The two individuals went to Springhill Hospital for medical attention to their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area and the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

The chase ended in Prichard where the driver was taken into custody. The driver was a juvenile and was arrested for Flee and Attempt to Elude. The passenger, Marcus Snipes, 19, from Prichard, Alabama was arrested in connection with the shooting at 205 Shelton Beach Road. He was charged with 2 counts of Assault 1st Degree, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and No pistol Permit.