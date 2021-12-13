Two shot at music recording studio on Three Notch Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were shot at a music recording studio on Three Notch Road Sunday night, Mobile police say.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, at about 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at Kingdom Enterprises, 7014 Three Notch Road. When officers arrived, they were told the two victims were at the studio to record music when they were shot multiple times. Detectives determined the two had approached the front door of the recording studio when someone inside the building opened fire, striking the two standing outside.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

Mobile police are investigating.