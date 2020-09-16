Two semi-trucks overturn on I-10 Bayway bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two semi-trucks overturned on the I-10 Bayway bridge Wednesday due to high winds from Hurricane Sally.
One truck overturned in the eastbound lane while the second overturned in the westbound lane. The driver of the second truck suffered minor cuts and was not seriously hurt. We do not have a condition on the first driver.
