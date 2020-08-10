Two Satsuma kindergarten teachers test positive for COVID-19

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Satsuma kindergarten teachers have tested positive for COVID-19, the Satsuma City School System announced on Monday.

Satsuma City School System Superintendent Bart Reeves said after administering contact tracing, it was determined that the other kindergarten teachers have been exposed and will be quarantined for 14 days from when they were exposed on Friday.

Satsuma kindergarten will now begin Thursday, Aug. 27. First through 12th grade is still scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17.

Read Reeves’ full statement below:

Parents,

In the last 24 hours, we have had two kindergarten teachers test positive for COVID-19. After administering contact tracing, it was determined that other kindergarten teachers have been exposed and will be in quarantine for 14 days from when they were exposed on Friday.

As a result, we will be delaying the start of school for kindergarten only.

Kindergarten will now begin on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

1st grade through 12th grade is still scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020.

We wanted to get this announcement out to you now so that you can plan accordingly if you have a child in kindergarten.

Again, we want to thank you for your flexibility, understanding, and patience as we work through this year together.

(A notification went out at 4:20PM with this information).

Thanks!

Bart Reeves

Superintendent,

Satsuma City Schools

LATEST STORIES