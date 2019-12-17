Two rescued from sinking boat in Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say two people have been rescued after their boat was stranded in Mobile Bay along the Causeway Tuesday.
A police marine unit and Daphne Search & Rescue helped in the rescue. State troopers say the men were fishing and their boat got stuck in the mud and water flooded the boat.
Everyone is okay.
