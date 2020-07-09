MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue water rescue units were called to an overturned boat in the Mobile Bay near the I-10 bridge Thursday morning.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says two people were in the water and rescued by another boat.
The Coast Guard has been notified, as is protocol, MFRD says.
LATEST STORIES:
- Four Pace High teachers return to duties after investigation concludes
- Mobile Police chase ends near Broad Steet
- ALEA investigates 8 deaths during 4th of July weekend on roadways, waterways
- Two rescued after boat overturns in Mobile Bay near I-10 bridge
- Teens discover bodies stuffed in bags while filming TikTok videos