Two rescued after boat overturns in Mobile Bay near I-10 bridge

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue water rescue units were called to an overturned boat in the Mobile Bay near the I-10 bridge Thursday morning.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says two people were in the water and rescued by another boat.

The Coast Guard has been notified, as is protocol, MFRD says.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories