Two popular restaurants gone from Shoppes at Bel Air, new owner pledges to replace

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two restaurants at the Shoppes at Bel Air will not return to the mall.

The mall’s new owner confirms Texas de Brazil and P.F. Changs will not return. But, he vows those spots will be filled.

Felix Reznick, with Kohan Retail Investment Group, who now owns the Shoppes at Bel Air, said they are currently working on filling that space. “I will fill that space,” he told WKRG News 5 on the phone.

Kohan bought the property a few weeks ago. Reznick says they’ve already filled some of the vacancies in the mall since taking over ownership.

