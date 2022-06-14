MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged and arrested after Mobile Police say he led officers on a police chase during a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and St. Stephens Road Monday night.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., police initiated lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop and led the officers three miles down the road before surrendering on Rickarby Street, according to a report.

Upon search of the vehicle, officers found Jarvis Farris, 24, to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Farris was arrested and charged with the following:

Attempt to elude

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana

Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mobile police arrested and charged a woman who they believe stole a vehicle from the Auto Max parking lot Monday night.

Officers with MPD responded to 170 Schillinger Road at around 7:00 p.m. after Felicia Robinson, 32, took a car without authorization according to a report.

Police say Robinson drove the car around two miles East before being stopped and arrested by MPD officers on the 6900 block of Airport Boulevard.

Robinson was charged with theft of property.

This makes four police chases in Mobile County since Monday, June 6 after MPD arrested Eldridge Rander, 19, after crashing into a stop sign off of Athey Road. Louis Shamburger, 44, and Brittany Martin, 33, were taken into custody for attempting to allude and other outstanding warrants. No injuries were reported.