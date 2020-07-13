Two plead not guilty in fatal Phlawless II Hair Salon shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dyon Mccants and Patricia Jones pleaded not guilty to murder in the fatal shooting at Phlawless II Hair Salon.
The shooting occurred on July 3, 2020. Deangelo Nisby Jr, 21, was found dead on the scene in the rear parking lot. Mccants and Jones were arrested three days later.
