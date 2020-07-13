Two plead not guilty in fatal Phlawless II Hair Salon shooting

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dyon Mccants and Patricia Jones pleaded not guilty to murder in the fatal shooting at Phlawless II Hair Salon.

The shooting occurred on July 3, 2020. Deangelo Nisby Jr, 21, was found dead on the scene in the rear parking lot. Mccants and Jones were arrested three days later.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories