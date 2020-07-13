Two plead not guilty in fatal Phlawless II Hair Salon shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The warden of Mobile Metro Jail has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Trey Oliver is at home recovering. He tells WKRG News 5's Devon Walsh that he "feels like death," but he is "breathing on his own." He said the virus came on like food poisoning. He has chills, moderate muscle aches, shortness of breath, and a tightness in his chest. He said he's been in bed for five days. He did NOT lose his sense of smell and taste.

Since the pandemic began, Mobile Metro jail has had seventy-two inmates and forty-four (including the warden) employees test positive. One employee has died. Ceda Williams was a medical assistant. You can read more about that here.