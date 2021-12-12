UPDATE: One person killed after being struck near Government Street and Little Flower Avenue in Mobile

UPDATE (6:49 p.m. 12/12/21): Mobile Police confirmed that two people were struck by a vehicle near Government Street and Little Flower Avenue in Mobile.

Mobile Police determined that one woman died from her injuries and one man was taken to the hospital for non-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Traffic confirmed on Facebook two pedestrians were hit at Government Street and Little Flower Ave.

WKRG News 5 has a reporter on the way and will update you as soon as we have more information.