MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama is developing two new underground programs with the support of Abraham Mitchell.

USA will introduce a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management and Technology within the School of Computing and a Bachelor of Science in Organization Leadership which will be housed in the College of Education and Professional Studies.

Under the new proposal, Mitchell will fully fund faculty start-up costs for the Industrial Management and Technology program for three years beginning August 1, 2023. Mitchell will also fund 75% of the faculty start-up in the Organizational Leadership program while the University covers the remaining 25%. The support of the Organizational Leadership program will last four years starting August 1, 2023.

The Industrial Management and Technology program will focus on the application of engineering principles to the planning and operational management of industrial and manufacturing operations. This will prepare individuals to plan and manage operations. This program will include instruction in:

accounting

engineering economy

financial management information systems

mathematical modeling and optimization

quality control

operations research

safety and health issue

environemental program management

The Organizational Leadership will be a cross-disciplinary program including courses in the College of Educational and Professional Studies and Mitchell College of Business, with up to 30 hours of electives in arts and sciences. The program also provides South the opportunity to develop an online undergraduate degree that it believes will appeal to adult learners, military personnel, and traditional undergraduate students.

Michell views his support for the new undergraduate degrees as an investment in his community.