COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening this week

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two new COVID-19 vaccine events are happening in Mobile County this week.

The first location will be held at Booker T. Washington Middle School on July 29, 2021, from 2 to 5 PM. Both Pfizer and Moderna will be available.

The second location will be Top of the Line Barber Shop on July 30, 2021, from Noon to 3 PM. Pfizer will be the only one available here.

Below is an entire chart of locations for COVID-19 vaccines:

PHDCOUNTYNAME OF SITESTREET ADDRESSPHONE (Number to Call for more info)DATE OF CLINICHOURS OF OPERATION
       
SouthwesternBaldwinBaldwin County Health Department23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567251-947-19107/1/20219:00 am – 3:00pm
SouthwesternBaldwinBaldwin County Health Department23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567251-947-19107/8/20219:00 am – 3:00pm
SouthwesternBaldwinBaldwin County Health Department23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567251-947-19107/15/20219:00 am – 3:00pm
SouthwesternBaldwinBaldwin County Health Department23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567251-947-19107/22/20219:00 am – 3:00pm
SouthwesternBaldwinBaldwin County Health Department23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567251-947-19107/29/20219:00 am – 3:00pm
       
SouthwesternChoctawChoctaw County Health Department1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL  36904205-459-40267/7/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternChoctawChoctaw County Health Department1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL  36904205-459-40267/12/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternChoctawChoctaw County Health Department1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL  36904205-459-40267/19/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternChoctawChoctaw County Health Department1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL  36904205-459-40267/26/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
       
SouthwesternClarkeClarke County Health Department22600 Highway 84       Grove Hill, Al. 36451251-275-37727/6/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternClarkeClarke County Health Department22600 Highway 84       Grove Hill, Al. 36451251-275-37727/13/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternClarkeClarke County Health Department22600 Highway 84       Grove Hill, Al. 36451251-275-37727/20/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternClarkeClarke County Health Department22600 Highway 84       Grove Hill, Al. 36451251-275-37727/27/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
       
SouthwesternConecuhConecuh County Health Department102 Wild Ave.        Evergreen, Al 36401251-578-19527/6/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternConecuhConecuh County Health Department102 Wild Ave.        Evergreen, Al 36401251-578-19527/13/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternConecuhConecuh County Health Department102 Wild Ave.        Evergreen, Al 36401251-578-19527/20/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternConecuhConecuh County Health Department102 Wild Ave.        Evergreen, Al 36401251-578-19527/27/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
       
SouthwesternDallasDallas County Health Department100 Sam O. Moseley Drive     Selma, Al 36701334-874-25507/1/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternDallasDallas County Health Department100 Sam O. Moseley Drive     Selma, Al 36701334-874-25507/8/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternDallasDallas County Health Department100 Sam O. Moseley Drive     Selma, Al 36701334-874-25507/15/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternDallasDallas County Health Department100 Sam O. Moseley Drive     Selma, Al 36701334-874-25507/22/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternDallasDallas County Health Department100 Sam O. Moseley Drive     Selma, Al 36701334-874-25507/29/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
       
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Atmore)8600 Highway 31 North  Atmore, Alabama 36502251-368-91887/7/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Brewton)1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426334-867-57657/7/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Atmore)8600 Highway 31 North  Atmore, Alabama 36502251-368-91887/12/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Brewton)1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426334-867-57657/12/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Atmore)8600 Highway 31 North  Atmore, Alabama 36502251-368-91887/19/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Brewton)1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426334-867-57657/19/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Atmore)8600 Highway 31 North  Atmore, Alabama 36502251-368-91887/26/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Brewton)1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426334-867-57657/26/2011:00 pm – 3:00 pm
       
SouthwesternMarengoMarengo County Health Department303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL  36748334-295-42057/7/20211:00 pm- 3:00 pm
SouthwesternMarengoMarengo County Health Department303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL  36748334-295-42057/12/20211:00 pm- 3:00 pm
SouthwesternMarengoMarengo County Health Department303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL  36748334-295-42057/19/20211:00 pm- 3:00 pm
SouthwesternMarengoMarengo County Health Department303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL  36748334-295-42057/26/20211:00 pm- 3:00 pm
       
SouthwesternMonroeMonroe County Health Department416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL  36460251-575-31097/6/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternMonroeMonroe County Health Department416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL  36460251-575-31097/13/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternMonroeMonroe County Health Department416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL  36460251-575-31097/20/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternMonroeMonroe County Health Department416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL  36460251-575-31097/27/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
       
SouthwesternWashingtonWashington County Health Department14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518251-847-22457/7/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWashingtonWashington County Health Department14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518251-847-22457/14/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWashingtonWashington County Health Department14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518251-847-22457/21/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWashingtonWashington County Health Department14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518251-847-22457/28/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
       
SouthwesternWilcoxWilcox County Health Department107 Union Street          Camden, Al. 36726334-682-45157/1/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWilcoxWilcox County Health Department107 Union Street          Camden, Al. 36726334-682-45157/8/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWilcoxWilcox County Health Department107 Union Street          Camden, Al. 36726334-682-45157/15/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWilcoxWilcox County Health Department107 Union Street          Camden, Al. 36726334-682-45157/22/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWilcoxWilcox County Health Department107 Union Street          Camden, Al. 36726334-682-45157/29/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
Updated:
6/23/2021
PHDCOUNTYNAME OF SITESTREET ADDRESSPHONE (Number to Call for more info)DATE OF CLINICHOURS OF OPERATION
       
SouthwesternBaldwinBaldwin County Health Department23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567251-947-19108/5/20219:00 am – 3:00pm
SouthwesternBaldwinBaldwin County Health Department23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567251-947-19108/12/20219:00 am – 3:00pm
SouthwesternBaldwinBaldwin County Health Department23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567251-947-19108/19/20219:00 am – 3:00pm
SouthwesternBaldwinBaldwin County Health Department23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567251-947-19108/26/20219:00 am – 3:00pm
       
SouthwesternChoctawChoctaw County Health Department1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL  36904205-459-40268/2/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternChoctawChoctaw County Health Department1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL  36904205-459-40268/9/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternChoctawChoctaw County Health Department1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL  36904205-459-40268/16/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternChoctawChoctaw County Health Department1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL  36904205-459-40268/23/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternChoctawChoctaw County Health Department1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL  36904205-459-40268/30/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
       
SouthwesternClarkeClarke County Health Department22600 Highway 84       Grove Hill, Al. 36451251-275-37728/3/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternClarkeClarke County Health Department22600 Highway 84       Grove Hill, Al. 36451251-275-37728/10/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternClarkeClarke County Health Department22600 Highway 84       Grove Hill, Al. 36451251-275-37728/17/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternClarkeClarke County Health Department22600 Highway 84       Grove Hill, Al. 36451251-275-37728/24/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternClarkeClarke County Health Department22600 Highway 84       Grove Hill, Al. 36451251-275-37728/31/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
       
SouthwesternConecuhConecuh County Health Department102 Wild Ave.        Evergreen, Al 36401251-578-19528/3/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternConecuhConecuh County Health Department102 Wild Ave.        Evergreen, Al 36401251-578-19528/10/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternConecuhConecuh County Health Department102 Wild Ave.        Evergreen, Al 36401251-578-19528/17/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternConecuhConecuh County Health Department102 Wild Ave.        Evergreen, Al 36401251-578-19528/24/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternConecuhConecuh County Health Department102 Wild Ave.        Evergreen, Al 36401251-578-19528/31/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
       
SouthwesternDallasDallas County Health Department100 Sam O. Moseley Drive     Selma, Al 36701334-874-25508/5/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternDallasDallas County Health Department100 Sam O. Moseley Drive     Selma, Al 36701334-874-25508/12/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternDallasDallas County Health Department100 Sam O. Moseley Drive     Selma, Al 36701334-874-25508/19/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternDallasDallas County Health Department100 Sam O. Moseley Drive     Selma, Al 36701334-874-25508/26/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
       
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Atmore)8600 Highway 31 North  Atmore, Alabama 36502251-368-91888/2/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Brewton)1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426334-867-57658/2/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Atmore)8600 Highway 31 North  Atmore, Alabama 36502251-368-91888/9/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Brewton)1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426334-867-57658/9/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Atmore)8600 Highway 31 North  Atmore, Alabama 36502251-368-91888/16/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Brewton)1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426334-867-57658/16/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Atmore)8600 Highway 31 North  Atmore, Alabama 36502251-368-91888/23/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Brewton)1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426334-867-57658/23/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Atmore)8600 Highway 31 North  Atmore, Alabama 36502251-368-91888/30/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternEscambiaEscambia County Health Department (Brewton)1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426334-867-57658/30/20211:00 pm – 3:00 pm
       
SouthwesternMarengoMarengo County Health Department303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL  36748334-295-42058/2/20211:00 pm- 3:00 pm
SouthwesternMarengoMarengo County Health Department303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL  36748334-295-42058/9/20211:00 pm- 3:00 pm
SouthwesternMarengoMarengo County Health Department303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL  36748334-295-42058/16/20211:00 pm- 3:00 pm
SouthwesternMarengoMarengo County Health Department303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL  36748334-295-42058/23/20211:00 pm- 3:00 pm
SouthwesternMarengoMarengo County Health Department303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL  36748334-295-42058/30/20211:00 pm- 3:00 pm
       
SouthwesternMonroeMonroe County Health Department416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL  36460251-575-31098/3/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternMonroeMonroe County Health Department416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL  36460251-575-31098/10/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternMonroeMonroe County Health Department416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL  36460251-575-31098/17/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternMonroeMonroe County Health Department416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL  36460251-575-31098/24/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternMonroeMonroe County Health Department416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL  36460251-575-31098/31/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
       
SouthwesternWashingtonWashington County Health Department14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518251-847-22458/4/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWashingtonWashington County Health Department14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518251-847-22458/11/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWashingtonWashington County Health Department14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518251-847-22458/18/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWashingtonWashington County Health Department14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518251-847-22458/25/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
       
SouthwesternWilcoxWilcox County Health Department107 Union Street          Camden, Al. 36726334-682-45158/5/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWilcoxWilcox County Health Department107 Union Street          Camden, Al. 36726334-682-45158/12/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWilcoxWilcox County Health Department107 Union Street          Camden, Al. 36726334-682-45158/19/20219:00 am – 11:00 am
SouthwesternWilcoxWilcox County Health Department107 Union Street          Camden, Al. 36726334-682-45158/26/20219:00 am – 11:00 am

