COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two new COVID-19 vaccine events are happening in Mobile County this week.

The first location will be held at Booker T. Washington Middle School on July 29, 2021, from 2 to 5 PM. Both Pfizer and Moderna will be available.

The second location will be Top of the Line Barber Shop on July 30, 2021, from Noon to 3 PM. Pfizer will be the only one available here.

Below is an entire chart of locations for COVID-19 vaccines: