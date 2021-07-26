COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two new COVID-19 vaccine events are happening in Mobile County this week.
The first location will be held at Booker T. Washington Middle School on July 29, 2021, from 2 to 5 PM. Both Pfizer and Moderna will be available.
The second location will be Top of the Line Barber Shop on July 30, 2021, from Noon to 3 PM. Pfizer will be the only one available here.
Below is an entire chart of locations for COVID-19 vaccines:
|PHD
|COUNTY
|NAME OF SITE
|STREET ADDRESS
|PHONE (Number to Call for more info)
|DATE OF CLINIC
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|Southwestern
|Baldwin
|Baldwin County Health Department
|23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567
|251-947-1910
|7/1/2021
|9:00 am – 3:00pm
|Southwestern
|Baldwin
|Baldwin County Health Department
|23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567
|251-947-1910
|7/8/2021
|9:00 am – 3:00pm
|Southwestern
|Baldwin
|Baldwin County Health Department
|23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567
|251-947-1910
|7/15/2021
|9:00 am – 3:00pm
|Southwestern
|Baldwin
|Baldwin County Health Department
|23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567
|251-947-1910
|7/22/2021
|9:00 am – 3:00pm
|Southwestern
|Baldwin
|Baldwin County Health Department
|23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567
|251-947-1910
|7/29/2021
|9:00 am – 3:00pm
|Southwestern
|Choctaw
|Choctaw County Health Department
|1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL 36904
|205-459-4026
|7/7/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Choctaw
|Choctaw County Health Department
|1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL 36904
|205-459-4026
|7/12/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Choctaw
|Choctaw County Health Department
|1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL 36904
|205-459-4026
|7/19/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Choctaw
|Choctaw County Health Department
|1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL 36904
|205-459-4026
|7/26/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Clarke
|Clarke County Health Department
|22600 Highway 84 Grove Hill, Al. 36451
|251-275-3772
|7/6/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Clarke
|Clarke County Health Department
|22600 Highway 84 Grove Hill, Al. 36451
|251-275-3772
|7/13/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Clarke
|Clarke County Health Department
|22600 Highway 84 Grove Hill, Al. 36451
|251-275-3772
|7/20/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Clarke
|Clarke County Health Department
|22600 Highway 84 Grove Hill, Al. 36451
|251-275-3772
|7/27/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Conecuh
|Conecuh County Health Department
|102 Wild Ave. Evergreen, Al 36401
|251-578-1952
|7/6/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Conecuh
|Conecuh County Health Department
|102 Wild Ave. Evergreen, Al 36401
|251-578-1952
|7/13/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Conecuh
|Conecuh County Health Department
|102 Wild Ave. Evergreen, Al 36401
|251-578-1952
|7/20/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Conecuh
|Conecuh County Health Department
|102 Wild Ave. Evergreen, Al 36401
|251-578-1952
|7/27/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Dallas
|Dallas County Health Department
|100 Sam O. Moseley Drive Selma, Al 36701
|334-874-2550
|7/1/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Dallas
|Dallas County Health Department
|100 Sam O. Moseley Drive Selma, Al 36701
|334-874-2550
|7/8/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Dallas
|Dallas County Health Department
|100 Sam O. Moseley Drive Selma, Al 36701
|334-874-2550
|7/15/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Dallas
|Dallas County Health Department
|100 Sam O. Moseley Drive Selma, Al 36701
|334-874-2550
|7/22/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Dallas
|Dallas County Health Department
|100 Sam O. Moseley Drive Selma, Al 36701
|334-874-2550
|7/29/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Atmore)
|8600 Highway 31 North Atmore, Alabama 36502
|251-368-9188
|7/7/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Brewton)
|1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426
|334-867-5765
|7/7/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Atmore)
|8600 Highway 31 North Atmore, Alabama 36502
|251-368-9188
|7/12/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Brewton)
|1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426
|334-867-5765
|7/12/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Atmore)
|8600 Highway 31 North Atmore, Alabama 36502
|251-368-9188
|7/19/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Brewton)
|1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426
|334-867-5765
|7/19/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Atmore)
|8600 Highway 31 North Atmore, Alabama 36502
|251-368-9188
|7/26/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Brewton)
|1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426
|334-867-5765
|7/26/201
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Marengo
|Marengo County Health Department
|303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL 36748
|334-295-4205
|7/7/2021
|1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Marengo
|Marengo County Health Department
|303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL 36748
|334-295-4205
|7/12/2021
|1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Marengo
|Marengo County Health Department
|303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL 36748
|334-295-4205
|7/19/2021
|1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Marengo
|Marengo County Health Department
|303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL 36748
|334-295-4205
|7/26/2021
|1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Monroe
|Monroe County Health Department
|416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL 36460
|251-575-3109
|7/6/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Monroe
|Monroe County Health Department
|416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL 36460
|251-575-3109
|7/13/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Monroe
|Monroe County Health Department
|416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL 36460
|251-575-3109
|7/20/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Monroe
|Monroe County Health Department
|416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL 36460
|251-575-3109
|7/27/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Washington
|Washington County Health Department
|14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518
|251-847-2245
|7/7/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Washington
|Washington County Health Department
|14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518
|251-847-2245
|7/14/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Washington
|Washington County Health Department
|14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518
|251-847-2245
|7/21/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Washington
|Washington County Health Department
|14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518
|251-847-2245
|7/28/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Wilcox
|Wilcox County Health Department
|107 Union Street Camden, Al. 36726
|334-682-4515
|7/1/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Wilcox
|Wilcox County Health Department
|107 Union Street Camden, Al. 36726
|334-682-4515
|7/8/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Wilcox
|Wilcox County Health Department
|107 Union Street Camden, Al. 36726
|334-682-4515
|7/15/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Wilcox
|Wilcox County Health Department
|107 Union Street Camden, Al. 36726
|334-682-4515
|7/22/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Wilcox
|Wilcox County Health Department
|107 Union Street Camden, Al. 36726
|334-682-4515
|7/29/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Updated:
|6/23/2021
|PHD
|COUNTY
|NAME OF SITE
|STREET ADDRESS
|PHONE (Number to Call for more info)
|DATE OF CLINIC
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|Southwestern
|Baldwin
|Baldwin County Health Department
|23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567
|251-947-1910
|8/5/2021
|9:00 am – 3:00pm
|Southwestern
|Baldwin
|Baldwin County Health Department
|23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567
|251-947-1910
|8/12/2021
|9:00 am – 3:00pm
|Southwestern
|Baldwin
|Baldwin County Health Department
|23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567
|251-947-1910
|8/19/2021
|9:00 am – 3:00pm
|Southwestern
|Baldwin
|Baldwin County Health Department
|23280 Gilbert Drive, Robertsdale, AL 36567
|251-947-1910
|8/26/2021
|9:00 am – 3:00pm
|Southwestern
|Choctaw
|Choctaw County Health Department
|1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL 36904
|205-459-4026
|8/2/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Choctaw
|Choctaw County Health Department
|1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL 36904
|205-459-4026
|8/9/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Choctaw
|Choctaw County Health Department
|1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL 36904
|205-459-4026
|8/16/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Choctaw
|Choctaw County Health Department
|1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL 36904
|205-459-4026
|8/23/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Choctaw
|Choctaw County Health Department
|1001 South Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL 36904
|205-459-4026
|8/30/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Clarke
|Clarke County Health Department
|22600 Highway 84 Grove Hill, Al. 36451
|251-275-3772
|8/3/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Clarke
|Clarke County Health Department
|22600 Highway 84 Grove Hill, Al. 36451
|251-275-3772
|8/10/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Clarke
|Clarke County Health Department
|22600 Highway 84 Grove Hill, Al. 36451
|251-275-3772
|8/17/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Clarke
|Clarke County Health Department
|22600 Highway 84 Grove Hill, Al. 36451
|251-275-3772
|8/24/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Clarke
|Clarke County Health Department
|22600 Highway 84 Grove Hill, Al. 36451
|251-275-3772
|8/31/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Conecuh
|Conecuh County Health Department
|102 Wild Ave. Evergreen, Al 36401
|251-578-1952
|8/3/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Conecuh
|Conecuh County Health Department
|102 Wild Ave. Evergreen, Al 36401
|251-578-1952
|8/10/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Conecuh
|Conecuh County Health Department
|102 Wild Ave. Evergreen, Al 36401
|251-578-1952
|8/17/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Conecuh
|Conecuh County Health Department
|102 Wild Ave. Evergreen, Al 36401
|251-578-1952
|8/24/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Conecuh
|Conecuh County Health Department
|102 Wild Ave. Evergreen, Al 36401
|251-578-1952
|8/31/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Dallas
|Dallas County Health Department
|100 Sam O. Moseley Drive Selma, Al 36701
|334-874-2550
|8/5/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Dallas
|Dallas County Health Department
|100 Sam O. Moseley Drive Selma, Al 36701
|334-874-2550
|8/12/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Dallas
|Dallas County Health Department
|100 Sam O. Moseley Drive Selma, Al 36701
|334-874-2550
|8/19/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Dallas
|Dallas County Health Department
|100 Sam O. Moseley Drive Selma, Al 36701
|334-874-2550
|8/26/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Atmore)
|8600 Highway 31 North Atmore, Alabama 36502
|251-368-9188
|8/2/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Brewton)
|1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426
|334-867-5765
|8/2/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Atmore)
|8600 Highway 31 North Atmore, Alabama 36502
|251-368-9188
|8/9/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Brewton)
|1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426
|334-867-5765
|8/9/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Atmore)
|8600 Highway 31 North Atmore, Alabama 36502
|251-368-9188
|8/16/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Brewton)
|1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426
|334-867-5765
|8/16/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Atmore)
|8600 Highway 31 North Atmore, Alabama 36502
|251-368-9188
|8/23/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Brewton)
|1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426
|334-867-5765
|8/23/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Atmore)
|8600 Highway 31 North Atmore, Alabama 36502
|251-368-9188
|8/30/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Escambia
|Escambia County Health Department (Brewton)
|1115 Azalea Ave. Brewton, AL 36426
|334-867-5765
|8/30/2021
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Marengo
|Marengo County Health Department
|303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL 36748
|334-295-4205
|8/2/2021
|1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Marengo
|Marengo County Health Department
|303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL 36748
|334-295-4205
|8/9/2021
|1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Marengo
|Marengo County Health Department
|303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL 36748
|334-295-4205
|8/16/2021
|1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Marengo
|Marengo County Health Department
|303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL 36748
|334-295-4205
|8/23/2021
|1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Marengo
|Marengo County Health Department
|303 Industrial Drive, Linden, AL 36748
|334-295-4205
|8/30/2021
|1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
|Southwestern
|Monroe
|Monroe County Health Department
|416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL 36460
|251-575-3109
|8/3/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Monroe
|Monroe County Health Department
|416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL 36460
|251-575-3109
|8/10/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Monroe
|Monroe County Health Department
|416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL 36460
|251-575-3109
|8/17/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Monroe
|Monroe County Health Department
|416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL 36460
|251-575-3109
|8/24/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Monroe
|Monroe County Health Department
|416 Agricultural Drive Monroeville, AL 36460
|251-575-3109
|8/31/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Washington
|Washington County Health Department
|14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518
|251-847-2245
|8/4/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Washington
|Washington County Health Department
|14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518
|251-847-2245
|8/11/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Washington
|Washington County Health Department
|14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518
|251-847-2245
|8/18/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Washington
|Washington County Health Department
|14900 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, Al 36518
|251-847-2245
|8/25/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Wilcox
|Wilcox County Health Department
|107 Union Street Camden, Al. 36726
|334-682-4515
|8/5/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Wilcox
|Wilcox County Health Department
|107 Union Street Camden, Al. 36726
|334-682-4515
|8/12/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Wilcox
|Wilcox County Health Department
|107 Union Street Camden, Al. 36726
|334-682-4515
|8/19/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Southwestern
|Wilcox
|Wilcox County Health Department
|107 Union Street Camden, Al. 36726
|334-682-4515
|8/26/2021
|9:00 am – 11:00 am