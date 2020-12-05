Two more Mardi Gras organizations cancel

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two more Mardi Gras organizations have canceled for the 2021 season.

Order of Inca and Krewe de Secondline have announced they were canceling their 2021 Mardi Gras celebrations.

