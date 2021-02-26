Two Mobile teens reported missing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two teenagers have been reported missing, last seen Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The report says Kanye La’Rell Roper, 15, and Ethan Cole George, 15, left their homes Tuesday and have not returned. Roper and George are believed to be traveling in a white Ford Taurus with Alabama tag number 2CH9929. Troopers say they could possibly be en route to Mississippi.





If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kanye Roper or Ethan George, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.