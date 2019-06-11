Two Mobile teachers will travel to Washington, D.C. for special educational event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two teachers from Mobile have been selected to attend the White House History Teacher Institute in July. Diane Robinson from St. Luke’s Episcopal School and Theresa Roh from Corpus Christi School will join 58 other teachers for the event next month. During the week-long visit, teachers will learn about new educational technology that has been developed by the White House Historical Association. Participating teachers will also get a tour of the White House. The teachers represent more than 30 states and Washington, D.C. 

