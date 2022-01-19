Two Mobile students nominated by Sen Richard Shelby for Air Force Academy

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., center, speaks during a news conference on on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020, to highlight the Republican proposal for the next coronavirus stimulus bill. Joining Graham, from left, is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sent. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON DC (WKRG) — Senator Richard Shelby nominated Mobile County students to the United States Air Force Academy. Shelby nominated a total of 24 students across the state for service academies.

Two students from Mobile County have been nominated for the Air Force Academy.

William Edward Jameson of Mobile and Christian Dean Ladner of Semmes are the nominees.

Jameson attends St. Paul’s Episcopal School and Ladner attends Faith Academy.

“I am honored to nominate Glenn Patrick and Luke Stringer to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Their dedication to academic excellence and their many achievements outside the classroom give me confidence in their ability to succeed in this new endeavor. I believe they will represent Alabama with distinction and look forward to their future accomplishments.” Sen. Richard Shelby

To be considered for a service academy nomination, all applicants must be a resident of Alabama and complete the required ACT or SAT exams, a letter of recommendation, an official school transcript, a qualifying medical examination, and a completed application form – which can be found here.

Although Senator Shelby has made the nominations it is now up to the Naval Academy to make the final decision.