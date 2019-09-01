Two Mobile County schools selected as “Bicentennial Schools of Excellence”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two schools in Mobile County have been selected for a statewide honor this week. According to a news release, “Phillips Preparatory School and Clark-Shaw Magnet School have been chosen as Bicentennial Schools of Excellence! Bicentennial Schools of Excellence were chosen by a committee of judges and 21 schools, three selected from each congressional district, will receive this designation based upon the final reports submitted by each of the 200 Alabama Bicentennial Schools.”
The news release says representatives of each of the 21 schools will receive a $5,000 grant at a ceremony on September 3rd. The full news release is below:
We are pleased to announce that Phillips Preparatory School and Clark-Shaw Magnet School have been chosen as Bicentennial Schools of Excellence! Bicentennial Schools of Excellence were chosen by a committee of judges and 21 schools, three selected from each congressional district, will receive this designation based upon the final reports submitted by each of the 200 Alabama Bicentennial Schools.From Erik London with Alabama Bicentennial Commission
These 21 schools will each receive an invitation to attend the official announcement ceremony of the Bicentennial Schools of Excellence by Governor Kay Ivey on September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alabama Department of Archives and History. The 21 schools will be presented with an additional grant of $5,000 and a Sylacauga marble sculpture created by Alabama sculptor Craigger Browne. Due to space issues, representative honorees will be limited to the superintendent, the principal, and the lead teacher of the project.