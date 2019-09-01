Two Mobile County schools selected as “Bicentennial Schools of Excellence”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two schools in Mobile County have been selected for a statewide honor this week. According to a news release, “Phillips Preparatory School and Clark-Shaw Magnet School have been chosen as Bicentennial Schools of Excellence! Bicentennial Schools of Excellence were chosen by a committee of judges and 21 schools, three selected from each congressional district, will receive this designation based upon the final reports submitted by each of the 200 Alabama Bicentennial Schools.”

The news release says representatives of each of the 21 schools will receive a $5,000 grant at a ceremony on September 3rd. The full news release is below: