MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two local men face charges in connection with a weekend vehicle break-in, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile police responded to a reported vehicle burglary in progress around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 8000 block of Magnolia Village Drive.

When officers arrived, they received a description of two men who allegedly broke into the vehicle, according to an MPD news release.

Officers began a search of the area, identified two suspects, and took them into custody.

Andrew L. Bettis III, 20, of Creola, and Bryson Keith Adams, 18, of Satsuma, were arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

Bettis and Adams each have a $3,000 bond, the site said. Bettis will appear in court on Wednesday; Adams will appear on Friday.

