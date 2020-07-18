Two Mobile Burger King restaurants burglarized overnight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Burger King restaurants were burglarized early on Saturday morning.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map, the two restaurants burglarized were located at 3004 Aiport Blvd. near the Bel Air Mall and the other on the 600 block of Government Street, near the downtown area.

The restaurant’s district leader reached out to News 5 to say that three individuals broke out windows and used cutting tools to gain access to the safe at the Government Street location. He also said the burglaries happened between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Both restaurants were closed at the time of the break-ins.

News 5 reached out to Mobile Police for an update on these crimes, but have yet to hear back.

The restaurant’s district leader also shared with us these photos from surveillance.





LATEST STORIES: