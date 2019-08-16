Two men under fire after making terroristic threats on Facebook Live against Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men face charges for allegedly going on Facebook Live and threatening to harm Mobile police officers.

19-year-old Justin Lambert and 21-year-old Maurice Brown are charged with making terroristic threats, with possibly more charges to come.

Chief Lawrence Battiste IV with the Mobile Police Department says this was a coward move made by the two men, who will now have to deal with the consequences of their poor decisions, for the rest of their lives.

“Every tear I shed blood will be shed on police,” and “Y’all aren’t going to shoot sh** and get away with it,” just a few bold statements court documents say Justin Lambert said on Facebook live. Brown is accused of writing in the comments section of the Facebook Live, “we are going to purge police…”

This happened on the same day Andrew Lee Mitchell and Johnny Vail shot at MPD narcotics officers during a drug operation, last Thursday in the RV Taylor Community.

“We believe that anybody that is that bold to threaten law enforcement, is not just a threat to law enforcement, but a threat to our society of life and we won’t tolerate it,” said Chief Battiste.

As soon as the police were made aware of such threats, they made an immediate plan to go after Lambert and Brown. They were arrested two days later on Saturday. This Thursday, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office called them a danger to the community and requested a bond increase, or that the pair be held without bond.

“Every man and woman that put on this uniform, put it on with the intent to go down and protect our community to the best of our abilities. we won’t be chased away from harm or danger, we won’t bow down to those that chose to har us, we would do what we swore in to do at oath,” said Chief Battiste.

Because Lambert and Brown are under 22 years old, I did ask Chief Battiste to comment on young people making horrible decisions. He says he wants them to know that life is not a game and you can’t press reset when you mess up, there’s no turning back.