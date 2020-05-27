Two men charged with homicide by vehicle in crash that killed Theodore H.S. senior

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men are now in custody in connection with a crash that killed a Theodore High School senior just days before graduation.

Morales Madera, 21, and Logan Woodruff, 22, are both charged with homicide by vehicle. Madera was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday evening and was wearing a neck brace in his booking photo. Woodruff was booked into jail Wednesday morning.

According to Alabama State Troopers, Madera and Woodruff were two of the drivers involved in a four-vehicle crash on Schillinger Road near Tara Drive in the Tillman’s Corner area on Friday. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment after the crash.

Woodruff lives on Tara Drive, jail records show.

Madera was also charged with marijuana possession. Investigators have not said if drugs played a role in the crash.

Devinee Rooney, who was driving one of the other vehicles involved in the crash, was killed. Investigators said she was wearing her seat belt.

The 18-year-old was set to graduate from Theodore High School this week. Her school honored her at Tuesday’s ceremony at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Classmates wore yellow, and Rooney’s sister accepted her diploma on her behalf.

Devinee Rooney

LATEST STORIES