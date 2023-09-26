MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested after allegedly partaking in a drug transaction at a Chevron Gas Station Saturday night.

Mobile Police witnessed a man approach another man’s vehicle at 4126 Moffett Road, a Chevron Gas Station. According to MPD, the men were making a drug transaction.

The officers approached the vehicles to investigate and discovered marijuana and controlled substances.

Police arrested Aunterius Maddox, 26, and Keandrea Hunter, 21.

Maddox is charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking illegal drugs. Hunter is charged with second-degree marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance.

Both have been released from jail, but Maddox is awaiting trial for his drug paraphernalia possession charge.