Two killed in Mobile County crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- An annual tradition continues across the country and across the gulf coast. The program "Wreaths Across America" will place wreaths at headstones at veteran cemeteries in Mobile and Pensacola today.

In Florida, access to NAS Pensacola will be limited. Naval Air Station Pensacola will host Wreaths Across America onboard the installation Dec.14 at Barrancas National Cemetery. This year’s event will kick-off at 11 a.m. to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each veteran aloud.