Two killed in Mobile County crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are dead and several others hurt after an early Saturday morning crash in Mobile County. A single-vehicle rolled over and hit a tree on Highway 45 in the Chunchula area.
At approximately 0315hrs Command 600, Engine 602, Truck 605, & Truck 609 responded to Hwy 45 for a single vehicle traffic accident with roll over & ejection. Georgetown-Fellowship V.F.D. & Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue were dispatched to assist. While enroute dispatch advised the caller had stated that a single vehicle left the road way & struck a tree with multiple patients & 2 had been ejected. Once on scene it was then confirmed we had 2 fatalities on scene along with several other patients who were transported to the hospital via ambulance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families & friends during this time of loss, as it is never easy to lose someone, it makes it that much harder being so close to the holidays. We ask that you lift these families up during this time. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance which also includes Mobile County EMS, Mobile County Dispatch, Mobile County Sheriffs Office, Alabama State Troopers, Newman’s Ambulance Service, Citronelle Police Department, & Citronelle Police DispatchCitronelle Fire Rescue FB page