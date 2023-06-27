PRICHARD Ala. (WKRG) — Historical cemeteries located in Prichard are lost in the grass that has grown over the graves of thousands of veterans and civilians.

Families are left to clean the grave sites of loved ones at the Oaklawn Cemetery. Every two weeks the Dee family comes out with a lawnmower and weedwhacker to have access to their several family members that lay there to rest.

“To me when things are like this here it makes me feel like they are forgotten,” Bonita Dee said.

Due to the rain, the grass grows quickly. Making upkeep of the cemetery hard to stay on top of.

“The grass was as tall as this flagpole,” Eddie Irby said.

Just down the road is the Saint Austin Cemetery, another historical site where Irby’s Father is buried where issues of upkeep continue.

“It was almost like being in Vietnam, you had to cut your way through,” Irby said.

Irby is the founder of the Buffalo Soldiers, a nonprofit organization in Mobile. In the past, this group and other veterans have worked in the Oaklawn Cemetery to keep it clean.

“It’s depressing when you come into the cemetery and this is what it looks like,” Dee said.

These cemeteries are not owned by the city and are private property. However, they are abandoned.

We reached out to the Alabama Historical Commission to see if the state had a responsibility to keep these sites kept, but we were left with no response.

The Buffalo Soldiers plan to start upkeeping these cemeteries again in September. They are having a meeting Saturday at 10 a.m. in the downtown public library to prepare plans.