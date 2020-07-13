Two found guilty in the murder of Alvin Dees Jr.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hyron and Harry Davis were found guilty by a Grand Jury for murder, attempted murder, and various other charges connected to the fatal shooting of Alvin Dees Jr.
The shooting occurred at Papertree Apartments on Sperry Road on April 12, 2020. Dees died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital.
